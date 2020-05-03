LETTER: 'Nothing could be worse'

As I was watching the daily dog and pony show that purports to be a COVID-19 update one recent day I wondered, why do they ignore that the underserved of this nation (the poor and people of color) are, by far, the group most afflicted in the world by this pandemic? Next I wondered, who is the dispenser-in-chief of fake news? It's President Donald John Trump by a landslide. Lastly I wondered, why are our Republican colleagues silent about this travesty, enabling Trump to repeat lie after lie, day after day? Who will be the first to summon the courage to inform this emperor that he has no clothes? The longer they allow this behavior, the worse it gets and the evidence is that each day our number of deaths and new infections as a percentage of the world total increases.
Also complicit in this tragedy are corporations who raked in trillions of dollars from the ill-advised capital gains tax cut - the biggest giveaway to the rich in history. Many of our richest corporations paid zero tax last year and that will continue during these times when projected deficit totals have ballooned to $3.7 trillion. They are offering charity now in this time instead of insisting that the nation change our tax laws that favor the rich and the corporations so that they can actually so some good. A prediction: they will never do that.
America can't know how bad this is, since the information coming from the White House is mostly fake. Nothing could be worse. John Shuck, Sioux City
