LETTER: 'Nothing could be worse'

As I was watching the daily dog and pony show that purports to be a COVID-19 update one recent day I wondered, why do they ignore that the underserved of this nation (the poor and people of color) are, by far, the group most afflicted in the world by this pandemic? Next I wondered, who is the dispenser-in-chief of fake news? It's President Donald John Trump by a landslide. Lastly I wondered, why are our Republican colleagues silent about this travesty, enabling Trump to repeat lie after lie, day after day? Who will be the first to summon the courage to inform this emperor that he has no clothes? The longer they allow this behavior, the worse it gets and the evidence is that each day our number of deaths and new infections as a percentage of the world total increases.