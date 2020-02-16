LETTER: 'Nothing to do with the Second Amendment'
LETTER: 'Nothing to do with the Second Amendment'

Letters to the Editor

I'm a Dem, a gun owner and a grandfather to school kids. Banning gun shows has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. Expanding background checks to include mental health has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. Banning the production of semiautomatic military-style rifles has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. Banning the manufacture of ammo magazines that hold more than 10 rounds has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. To say it does is to side with gun manufacturers, not gun owners.

The NRA is a lobby for gun makers, not owners. Those who pay dues so gun corporations remain exempt from gun laws are fools. Randal Washburn, Sioux City

