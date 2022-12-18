LETTER: Nuclear waste official embroiled in luggage heist at airport

We have to hear about all the "firsts" from leftists obsessed with identity politics, so here's what it looks like when equally applied: Congrats are in order for Sam Britton being the first openly gender-fluid individual in federal government leadership to be embroiled in a luggage heist fetish involving stealing suitcases at the airport, cross dressing, and kinky puppy play.
They and them are stunning and brave. Maybe next time just appoint the most competent person to oversee the nuclear waste policy at the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy, rather than the wokest. Drag queen story hour is a hobby, not a graduate degree. -- Matthew Ung, Sioux City