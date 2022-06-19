 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Oil companies price gouging by bidding on crude

Letters to the Editor

The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining cost. The price gouging just keeps going on and on and our politicians have their blinders on.

We are making electric cars and trucks, etc. This will help save on crude oil, plus windmills, plus solar power. Maybe this is why the oil companies want more profits, huh? The oil company's oil inflation is a plain crime so it is time to call, write our politicians. It's time they do what they are voted in for, right? This is my opinion. -- John Coates, Sioux City

