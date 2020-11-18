 Skip to main content
LETTER: Old-school baseball players knew what really mattered
LETTER: Old-school baseball players knew what really mattered

Letters to the Editor

In the month of October, we lost three baseball Hall Of Fame players in the span of 10 days. First, Bob Gibson of the Cardinals, an Omaha native. Next, Whitey Ford of the Yankees and, lastly, Joe Morgan, who led the Reds to World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. These players understood that playing baseball was a privilege and often they had to find jobs in the off season to support their families. And they generally stayed out of politics and controversy.

Today, many professional athletes use their status to "shame" or "scold" the fans about issues that they believe "matter." When in reality these uneducated, semi-literate millionaires hark about injustice (mostly imagined) while conveniently overlooking the fact that the shoes and apparel they wear is made overseas in factories utilizing sweatshop labor. Begging the question, what really "matters?"

The passing of these great ball players leaves me feeling empty and cheated. Empty because I am forced to admit my own mortality, and cheated because I can never get back the days when sport was a game and our lives were simple. There is supposed to be no crying in baseball, yet I believe many grown men cry, at least inwardly, when their icons leave this world. Whitey, Bob and Joe, thanks for the memories. -- Douglas Heeren, Spink, S.D.

