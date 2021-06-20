LETTER: On Father's Day, remember that beginning in a garden

It happened in a garden quite a few years ago. An inquiry of existence, a contribution was made, life expanding, two becoming three. Awakening to responsibility. Raising humanity and so the story was told. Within the Book it was written.

Take a brief moment, contemplate the present and what has past. The path your steps have walked upon, those hands that offered security, that mentoring voice giving guidance, building a special place called home. Those symbolic walls protected. Until you decided to go forth, sharing the impression given. Seeking your own personality.

In the significance of this day, remember the passage of time and how this journey always brings us back to that beginning in a garden. The story that was told, written in a book so many years ago. Past and present become the moment. Your father. My father. Our Father.

To all those who have accepted not only the opportunity of giving life, but providing strength, substance and sunshine to all the future explorers of tomorrow.

Happy Father's Day. -- Dan O'Brien, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0