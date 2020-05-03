LETTER: One answer to one question


Article 1, Section 2 mandates a census be taken every 10 years, a count of the citizens of the United States. Nothing more, just an actual count.

Under a ruse by the Census Bureau, we are now bombarded with a plethora of intrusive questions that are not only annoying, but are, quite frankly, none of their business.

So when they knock on my door they will receive one answer to one question. "How many people in this household?" "Just one - me. Goodbye." Gerald Pallesen, Marcus, Iowa

