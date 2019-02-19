In her Feb. 17 column in The Journal on the controversy swirling around Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's comments about the Israeli lobby, syndicated writer Kathleen Parker says that it is in "our (America's) national interest to support Israel." I would agree with one important caveat: that we offer the same support to the Palestinians.
The fact is, our one-sided support of Israel has done nothing to bring peace, stability or security to the region. In fact, just the opposite, as that uncritical support is at least one factor that has allowed Israel to continue its dehumanizing occupation of Palestinian land. The conflict related to that occupation does not serve our national interest. It threatens it, not to mention the national interest of every other country in the region. - John Hubers, Orange City, Iowa