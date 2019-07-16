Let's talk about President Trump's living wage and so-called great economy. Average wage is like $17 an hour. So, after taxes and Social Security: You went for a degree, you got about 30 K of loans to pay on, so $300 a month; then housing costs around $1,000 a month; now food and utilities will eat up around $700 a month; they keep your hours to less than 40 so you got about $500 in health insurance; with all of that and a 38-hour work week you maybe got 50 to 100 bucks to buy clothing and see a movie ... if you're lucky.
This economy stinks. Nobody is "winning" or getting "great again" except the super rich. Randal Washburn, Sioux Cty