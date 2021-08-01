LETTER: Opinion omitted citizenship voting requirement

In the July 21 edition of the Journal, you published an Other Voices (from the Omaha World Herald) on the Opinion page, titled "Voter ID measure must safeguard voter rights."

This was a very well written article regarding the history of voting, the importance of voting and what a precious right it is.

Highlighted was the fact that no obstacles should ever be put into place that would restrict in any way the ability of citizens to vote. I have added the word "citizens" to my letter as a voting requirement.

The word "citizens" never once was mentioned in the article. The piece read as if anyone could vote just as long as they were in the country. The primary voting requirement of being a citizens should have made in no uncertain terms included in the article. -- Robert Pribil, Hinton, Iowa

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0