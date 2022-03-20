LETTER: Oppose Iowa bill lowering minimum child care age

On March 9, the Iowa Human Resources subcommittee approved House File 2198, which would reduce the minimum age of unsupervised child care employees to 16. If the bill becomes law, Iowa would become the only state to allow minors to supervise children without an adult present in child care centers.

As an early childhood educator, and a member of Save the Children Action Network, I am concerned about the impact this bill will have on quality child education and safety. Teenagers don’t have the experience to provide children with quality education. They are in school themselves, how can we expect them to teach professionally? Child care is a profession, and should be treated as such. We should be focusing on providing quality child care for parents.

While teenagers can be given opportunities to enter a profession, I don’t believe they are mature enough to maintain the quality we strive for without an adult present. There are also safety and liability risks with minors supervising children alone. Teenagers don’t have the experience or training to react appropriately if emergency situations arise while children are under their care. Insurance companies are also unlikely to cover situations where minors are supervising. This puts child care centers at risk of legal action.

I urge our state lawmakers to oppose House File 2198. Iowa should be striving to provide quality education options by supporting educators with wage increases and program funding, not by lowering the minimum age of employees. -- Kayla Perkins, Kingsley, Iowa

