LETTER: Opposes Iowa bill ending permits for concealed guns

HSB 254, a bill currently moving through the Iowa Legislature, scares me! It would allow anyone to buy a handgun without any kind of background check. It would also allow anyone to carry a hidden, loaded gun without any kind of permit or training.

Ask yourself: who wants to get around background checks? People who don't think they can pass one. Who wants to carry a concealed weapon without a permit? Not a responsible gun owner! If you are fishing in Iowa an officer can ask you for your license, but if this passes, you can walk around with a gun with no questions asked.

Despite Rep. Steve Holt's assertion that permits do not prevent gun violence, gun homicide and suicide go up when background checks and permits are repealed (27 percent and 16 percent, respectively, when Missouri repealed its permit purchase law.) Why would Iowa do this? Who does it help? Responsible gun owners are already following the rules. The fact that some people feel hurt when they have to follow the same rules as everyone else is not a reason to pass this law. -- Rachel Cole, Sioux City

