Much information has been reported recently about Apollo 11's 50-year anniversary. I am a little disappointed, however, in most of the coverage. All the attention is given to only the astronauts. Nothing is said about the company that built the spacecraft or the companies that supplied the equipment. Also, nothing about the engineers who designed it. Also, nothing about the "spinoffs" we got related to the space program.
I worked for Collins Radio who designed and built the telecommunications equipment for the Apollo spacecraft. I was sent to California to be part of the training department to teach the system to the astronauts and flight controllers. No mention is made of the astronaut instructors. I and other instructors were sent to Houston and the space center in Florida to teach the systems. Also, no mention of the flight controllers. I am not trying to get attention or be patted on the back. I just think we should also credit to other people for this great achievement and not just the astronauts.
If you want to check out the astronaut instructors, you can go to the website apollotrainingteam.com.
Yes, I know the astronauts did a great job, but did they do it alone? There are other people and companies that need recognition, also. Gary L. Steinbeck, Primghar, Iowa