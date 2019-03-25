So we have spent 22-plus months and circa $25 million to investigate President Trump and have found nothing. Robert Mueller, in his spinelessness, did not exonerate him for obstruction and referred that decision to acting Attorney General William Barr and his assistant, Rod Rosenstein. Based upon the evidence available to the AG, they determined that there was no basis for obstruction either.
Now we have a congressman from New York vowing to subpoena the above-mentioned DOJ officials to explain their position. At some point, we need our congressional contingents to do what they were elected to do: legislate on our behalf. All of this partisan "gotcha" activity needs to come to an end or we truly are headed toward failure. The activities taking place in U.S. politics currently exist in "banana republics." This is doing irreparable harm to our nation.
Again, I implore our legislators to stop the frivolous spending on issues that the majority of the Electoral College United States doesn’t care about and do their jobs. It is not that complicated or difficult. Our futures are at stake. - Brad Swart, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa