“Since Auschwitz we know what man is capable of. And since Hiroshima we know what is at stake.” ― Viktor E. Frankl, "Man's Search for Meaning"
This quote summed up the feeling after World War II about what we had to do to make the world a better place. We thought of it both internationally with America taking a leading role to do the things necessary to make the world a better place and domestically to give our own people the respect and honor they deserved in our society.
Hitler didn’t act alone, he didn’t work at Auschwitz or any other concentration camps where people were systematically put to death. His rhetoric and his ability to manipulate the worst within us as human beings allowed other people to join him in the Holocaust where millions of everyday people, children, women and men were killed just because they were of the Jewish faith.
We are always susceptible to bringing out the worst within us and it is our leaders who show us how to act and set the tone for our nation and our world. Those leaders who demonize and dehumanize people they don’t like are setting a tone that is being played out everywhere we look in our society.
They and their followers aren’t Republicans or Democrats, they and their followers aren’t liberal or conservative, they and their followers represent the worst within man as our children now must be taught to give first aid to those shot in their schools. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City