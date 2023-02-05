Bad taste!
We recently made a trip to Sioux City for a funeral. My niece's husband was excited to see where we grew up and see Sioux City for the fist time. Sadly, when we returned home, he received two $100 tickets in the mail for making an illegal right turn on red (at the same light). It was obvious he didn't see a sign in that regard, or he wouldn't have made the same mistake twice.
We were reminiscing and telling him that Sioux City used to be called Sewer City because of the smell. Sadly, it may not only be leaving a bad smell with people, but leaving a bad taste in their mouths as well. Crystal Gorter, Frederick, Colo.