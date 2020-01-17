LETTER: 'Out of touch'

I'm not sure the Democrats have a handle on the working people of this country.
We don't need "old school," we don't need "left field." We don't need a woman for the sake of having a woman. We need a woman, or a man, who understands working class problems.
How can so many so-called leaders be so out of touch?
It's for sure we don't need this huckster who lives in Vladimir Putin's pocket.
I guess corporate America can even tolerate a crooked Republican to protect big Pharma, Big Ag and Big Oil. Just as long as he is xenophobic enough. Randal Washburn, Sioux City