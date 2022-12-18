 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Outraged Whelan was left behind in Russia

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

As a wife of a Navy medic whose husband was with the Marines in Vietnam, has two Purple Hearts and a mother of an Iraqi vet who has a Purple Heart, I am OUTRAGED that Paul Whelan, a former Marine in a Russian prison for four years, was left behind and a Russian terrorist, Viktor Bout, whose targets are military men/women was let go. It is a slap, no a punch in the face, to all our military who serve our country proudly and bravely. -- Tafi Lorinser, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: According to Donald Trump

MINI: According to Donald Trump

"I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020."

LETTER: Union is not a dirty word

LETTER: Union is not a dirty word

I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News