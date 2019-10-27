The Siouxland Humane Society urges the Sioux City Council to overturn the pit bull ban. We encourage the citizens of Sioux City to contact your City Council members and ask them to vote to overturn the ban.
The existing ordinance is vague at best. It defines a pit bull as any dog which has the appearance and characteristics of being of these breeds. They are relying on Animal Control to visually identify a dog as a pit bull, a very inaccurate method. The only way to properly identify a dog’s genetic makeup is by a DNA test - a test that the city does not currently do. Under this ordinance, the city can take away your dog if they just think it looks like a pit bull. No DNA test is done and no animal professional is consulted. Just the eyes of untrained people can get your dog killed. Your dog is guilty until proven innocent.
You have free articles remaining.
As taxpayers and citizens of Sioux City, this ordinance should concern you. Proper enforcement requires investing in a DNA test for every dog they suspect as being pit bull. The existing methods of enforcement have opened the city up to lawsuits. Current litigation could cost Sioux City taxpayers many thousands of dollars if the ban is not overturned. Even if you don’t own a pit bull, as a responsible pet owner, do you really want the city telling you what kind of dog you can own? Judy Grimsley, president, Siouxland Humane Society