LETTER: Owning a dog shouldn't require the approval of strangers

Letters to the Editor

As I sit here looking at the list of 14 neighbors I have to get signatures from because I have more than three pets, I'm fuming.

I've never met my neighbors, except the one who assaulted me over a parking spot. I need the approval of these strangers to house special need dogs? Then I want a say in things that are even more important. I want to have a conversation with parents who refuse to vaccinate their children. All the kids running through my back yard? Count them and show me a list to approve.

People are allowed out in public spaces and not required to wear a mask. That's a decision that could have dire repercussions for other people. I should be able to voice my opinion before they leave the house. People have the freedom to choose their way of life. I should have the same freedom. -- Kathy Banta, Sioux City

