LETTER: 'Pandemic of stupidity' manifests in society

We have been living in the environment of two pandemics. Of course, COVID-19 is one. The second pandemic, a pandemic of stupidity, maybe started with Ronald Reagan propagating the idea that making the rich richer would help everybody (it didn’t.)

In today’s world, we see the stupidity pandemic manifested in state legislative meetings where wearing a breathing mask would be a good idea, but some inconsiderate idiots eschew the practice. The stupidity pandemic shows up when a state legislator thinks it would be a good idea for someone to examine children’s genitals before permitting them to use a school restroom (how stupid is that?)

It shows up in people like Feenstra, Ernst, and Grassley voting against the coronavirus relief bill, when even 59 percent of Republicans are in favor of it (how stupid are legislators?) And the stupidity pandemic shows when large numbers of people believed Trump’s lies about the presidential election, and were ready to commit insurrection on his behalf (and now continue to send him money for his personal use) — just more gross stupidity! And now, a headline says the state legislature has just passed a voter extermination bill. The stupidity pandemic is roaring.

I’m afraid stupidity will be with us until people decide to examine public issues in detail, and make smart choices in public and private issues. I’m not holding my breath. -- Gordon Berry, Sioux City

