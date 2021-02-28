 Skip to main content
LETTER: Parents: Give due diligence to school curriculum
Letters to the Editor

On Feb. 19, the Journal carried an editorial from a sister publication about the 1619 project. Their conclusion was to let "well-trained educators with their resources" to decide how to teach American history. Let me offer a rebuttal, even though it is outside history. Several educator groups have determined that there is no place in education for Shakespeare. Oregon educators declare it is a form of white supremacy to focus on getting the right answer and showing your work in math class. I strongly encourage parents to give due diligence to what is taught to your kids. By the way, I am a former math teacher who was adamant about the right answer and showing the work. I am also old, white and a male so never mind. -- Ken Carlson, Onawa, Iowa

