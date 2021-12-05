LETTER: Parents set an example for children with race

A while back (syndicated columnist) Leonard Pitts bemoaned the inherent lack of diversity/racism in people.

I that what adults (and kids) say and do influence kids for good or bad. Children are born into a world of color - it's all around us. It's only when an adult makes a big deal of it that a child notices.

I once asked my parents if they were prejudiced - they answered" "I'm not prejudiced, but... (I wouldn't want want any child of mine playing with, being friends with, dating or marrying such and such).' When you hear your child say something like that, ask where they heard it... You might be surprised.

You can be a part of the problem or part of the solution - become aware of what you say and do - your kids are. -- Anne Monnig, Sioux City

