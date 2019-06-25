There are plans to make a significant investment on Sioux City’s riverfront at the former location of the Argosy casino. This site will soon be transformed into an extension of Chris Larsen Park with many wonderful amenities. As the front door to Sioux City, this project will certainly be an important undertaking for the community.
Over the years, Sioux City’s riverfront has unfortunately experienced flooding - twice this year, most recently. The flooding has impacted our infrastructure, resulting in closures of trails, the boat ramp and, at times, even Chris Larsen Park Road. Cleanup resulting from the flood will be required to restore these areas back to their original condition. As a result, the public often questions and expresses concern about the Riverfront Development Project due to its proximity to the Missouri River. This is understandable; however, it is important to note that the part of the riverfront that we are looking to redevelop has not flooded in 2019. Additionally, this section of the park did not flood during the major flood event in 2011.
One of the first things our park planners focused on was how much this area was prone to flooding. It was determined that the majority of the park redevelopment site is located above the 500-year flood zone - in other words, this area has a .2% chance of flooding. This is great news because we would not have considered making such a large investment in this area if it were located in the flood zone or if it were prone to regular flooding.
This riverfront development project will be constructed for the greater good of Siouxland and made available for everyone to enjoy. Matt Salvatore, Sioux City Parks and Recreation director