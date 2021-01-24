 Skip to main content
LETTER: Pat Buchanan offered a new level of false equivalence
LETTER: Pat Buchanan offered a new level of false equivalence

Letters to the Editor

In his syndicated column, published in the Journal on Jan. 16, Patrick Buchanan took false equivalence to a new level. First, he compared the impeachment of President Trump to a lynching. Imagine a split screen. On one side you have the president getting into a helicopter waving at his fans on Jan. 20. On the other side, you have a black man hanging from a tree with throngs of white people all around clapping and cheering, all due to a white woman accusing him of looking at her. Equivalent?

Secondly, he argues that if we are to condemn the insurrection at the Capital, we must equally condemn Dr. King and all those who advocated for civil disobedience. When the Proud Boys and the Neo-Nazis sit on the pavement unarmed and nonviolently accept beatings, waiting to get arrested, then we can have a different conversation. I won’t hold my breath for that day. I do have to give Mr. Buchanan some credit. Unlike many conservative Republicans, he is not being a hypocrite by praising Dr. King while rejecting everything he stood for. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City

