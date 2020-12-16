LETTER: Patriotism on display in Army-Navy game

On Saturday, I thoroughly enjoyed watching my favorite football game, the annual Army-Navy game. I look forward to this game because you always see dedicated Cadets and Midshipmen honor the flag and their country. Never will you see any display of disrespect by kneeling during the National Anthem, "dancing" in the end zone to celebrate accomplishing what they are supposed to do anyway or taunt opponents. These young men and women are all on the same team and someday may be asked to save the life of another. I am not a military veteran so no matter what, I cheer for both teams. My allegiance is for our country and thank those who are now serving or who have served. May God bless them! Brad Strader, Storm Lake, Iowa