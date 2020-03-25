LETTER: Pelosi isn't helping
View Comments

LETTER: Pelosi isn't helping

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

According to media reports, the House and Senate were very close to reaching agreement on an economic relief package caused by the COVID-19 virus on Sunday evening. Nancy Pelosi then arrived back from California and was trying to get a bunch of unrelated COVID-19 virus items attached to the bill.

If Nancy is truly concerned about helping the country out, she should hop on a plane, go back to California, and go into self-quarantine. Duane Behrens, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: 'More damage than good'
Letters

LETTER: 'More damage than good'

I think we have gotten to the point that President Trump participating in these daily coronavirus task force press briefings is causing more d…

MINI: Where's Johnny?
Letters

MINI: Where's Johnny?

With all the stress and strife in the world right now, I would love it if one or two good comedians would step forward and offer some humor in…

LETTER: 'An ignorant fool'
Letters

LETTER: 'An ignorant fool'

President Trump has announced that he is going to purchase oil because the price is low and he wants to fill up our strategic reserve.

MINI: Read the fine print
Letters

MINI: Read the fine print

Read your disinfectant fine print closely. Some say the surface must not only be saturated, but should be kept visibly wet a minimum of four m…

LETTER: 'Thank you'
Letters

LETTER: 'Thank you'

Regardless of what you think of the reactions to COVID-19, the economic impact of those reactions is something even more people will be affect…

MINI: 'An amazing job ...'
Letters

MINI: 'An amazing job ...'

An amazing job by Sergeant Bluff-Luton school superintendent, principals, teachers and staff for working hard and figuring out a way to offer …

LETTER: 'I wonder ...'
Letters

LETTER: 'I wonder ...'

I wonder if the writer of the March 21 Mini Editorial calls Canada geese "Canadian geese" and if he wonders why we aren't checking their visas…

MINI: Time at home well spent
Letters

MINI: Time at home well spent

My daughter and her four children put at-home time to good use. They made cards and notes for shut-ins and care center residents and mailed them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News