LETTER: Pelosi isn't helping

According to media reports, the House and Senate were very close to reaching agreement on an economic relief package caused by the COVID-19 virus on Sunday evening. Nancy Pelosi then arrived back from California and was trying to get a bunch of unrelated COVID-19 virus items attached to the bill.
If Nancy is truly concerned about helping the country out, she should hop on a plane, go back to California, and go into self-quarantine. Duane Behrens, Sioux City
