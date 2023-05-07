Northwest Iowa is known as a bastion of conservative thinking. People like me were supporters of Steve King even as he was being condemned by his own party.

Apparently we now support Donald Trump for president. When I support a political candidate it is because his ethics are consistent with my own. So is there something wrong with me since I haven't had an affair, as a married man, with a porn star or been accused of rape?

Where are Republicans in Northwest Iowa even finding these porn stars? Can someone in the know explain to me why my thinking is wrong? -- Donald C. Parsons, Sioux City