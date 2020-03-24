LETTER: 'Perfect time' for the Bible
View Comments

LETTER: 'Perfect time' for the Bible

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Are you bored? Can't go to games, movies, restaurants, casinos, not even church.

What a perfect time to do something you otherwise never have time for: get acquainted with God by reading the Bible. Instead of focusing on all the bad news, read the good news and see what God says about peace and security, joy and contentment, as well as suffering, life and death.

This is, after all, the book that has had more impact on the world than any other book in history. People have given their lives in order to translate it into every possible language. We cheat ourselves by neglecting it. Shirley Anderson, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: 'An ignorant fool'
Letters

LETTER: 'An ignorant fool'

President Trump has announced that he is going to purchase oil because the price is low and he wants to fill up our strategic reserve.

MINI: Where's Johnny?
Letters

MINI: Where's Johnny?

With all the stress and strife in the world right now, I would love it if one or two good comedians would step forward and offer some humor in…

MINI: Read the fine print
Letters

MINI: Read the fine print

Read your disinfectant fine print closely. Some say the surface must not only be saturated, but should be kept visibly wet a minimum of four m…

LETTER: 'Thank you'
Letters

LETTER: 'Thank you'

Regardless of what you think of the reactions to COVID-19, the economic impact of those reactions is something even more people will be affect…

MINI: A prayer
Letters

MINI: A prayer

During this darkened hour of an evil killer virus invading all mankind, let us ask: Lord God, help us, save us, have mercy on us, and keep us …

MINI: Time at home well spent
Letters

MINI: Time at home well spent

My daughter and her four children put at-home time to good use. They made cards and notes for shut-ins and care center residents and mailed them.

MINI: A realization?
Letters

MINI: A realization?

Apparently the president and Republicans in Congress now realize that medical care is not only a right, but is necessary to protect the health…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News