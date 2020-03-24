LETTER: 'Perfect time' for the Bible

Are you bored? Can't go to games, movies, restaurants, casinos, not even church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a perfect time to do something you otherwise never have time for: get acquainted with God by reading the Bible. Instead of focusing on all the bad news, read the good news and see what God says about peace and security, joy and contentment, as well as suffering, life and death.

This is, after all, the book that has had more impact on the world than any other book in history. People have given their lives in order to translate it into every possible language. We cheat ourselves by neglecting it. Shirley Anderson, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0