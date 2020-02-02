LETTER: Perhaps 'a public explanation' is in order
LETTER: Perhaps 'a public explanation' is in order

Letters to the Editor

All of the people and businesses along Riverside Boulevard and those who travel it want it to remain four lanes. Thank goodness City Council members Pete Groetken, Alex Watters and Julie Schoenherr are there to protect their constituents from themselves.

I have never quite understood why citizens and businesses should not have the thoroughfare configured the way they want it. Perhaps one of the council members could favor us with a public explanation of why they know better than residents and the general public what type of configuration is best for the citizens of Riverside and Sioux City. Robert B. Deck, Sioux City

