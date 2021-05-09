LETTER: PETA backs charges against Sioux Center hog plant

It’s cruel and illegal for slaughterhouse employees to shoot animals multiple times, as happened at Sioux-Preme Packing Co., where workers recently shot two pigs in the head multiple times with captive bolt guns (“Animal rights group wants charges filed against Sioux Center pork plant,” May 3, Sioux City Journal). Victims of failed stunning attempts suffer tremendous physical pain and psychological terror between the first and final shots, and one of the severely injured pigs even attempted to flee after being shot multiple times.

That’s one of the many reasons why PETA encourages everyone to eat vegan foods rather than animal-based ones. All animals are individuals with personalities and feelings. Pigs, for example, like to play, explore, and sleep nose to nose. Newborn piglets learn to run to their mothers’ voices and mother pigs “sing” to their young while nursing. But pigs raised for food spend their entire lives in cramped, filthy warehouses. -- Colin Henstock, assistant manager of investigations, PETA, Norfolk, Virginia