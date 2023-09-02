President Biden wants to establish price controls on pharmaceutical drugs. Unfortunately, Biden does not consider the long-term impact of his decisions. Biden should learn from the errors of President Nixon when it comes to price controls. Government price controls lead to economic disasters including lost innovation. But, of course, Biden does not care – he is simply buying votes.
Over the past half century, the United States has been the birthplace of the majority of the world’s biomedical innovations. If we want to solve Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and other diseases, we need to stop Biden from screwing up the entire system. -- Jerry Pfeifer, Dakota Dunes