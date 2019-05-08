Did the Pick-Sloan Plan for the Missouri River fail "us"? The April 28 Regulars column in The Journal's Opinion section would have us believe it did, but the facts don't agree.
Without the dams there would have been a major flood in 1997. Without the dams the 2011 flood would have far exceeded what actually happened. Think about all the water that came by Sioux City in three months, then consider how high the river would have gotten if all that water had gone by Sioux City in three weeks. The reality is, that is exactly what would have happened without Pick-Sloan. Pick- Sloan played no part in the recent flood because all the water that contributed to the flood came into the river below any Missouri River dams that have storage capacity.
Without Pick-Sloan, according to numbers in the April 28 article, there would be 50,000 acres of land unavailable for farming and other uses. I still wonder who this "us" is the author keeps mentioning. It's certainly not the farmers, boat owners, fishermen, irrigators, bicycle riders, hikers or duck hunters. It seems that the writer of the April 28 Regulars column is trying to protect wildlife, describing "turning a wild, lush river valley," but Lewis and Clark used a different description, with mosquitoes, gnats and prickly pear mentioned nearly every day in their Journals.
I have worked and lived near the river all my life. Mosquitoes were always a problem before the dams. Given a choice, this "us" would not trade no dams for Lewis and Clark's times. Bill Beacom, Sioux City