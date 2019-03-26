If there were ever a time when government needed to move mountains, now is the time. In this case it's not mountains, but a raging river.
In President Washington's farewell speech he urged the country to relinquish personal and geographical interests for the good of national interests. Regarding the Missouri River and her basin, the Midwest states should pipeline the river's excess water from the upper basin in years of floods and high water to the parched and burning regions of the west and southwest U.S. Those states have lakes and reservoir storage capacity and would gladly meet our idea halfway to split the costs. Understandably, in dry years sovereign basin states would reduce or stop the water flow for their own needs.
Pipelined river management recognizes the value of water resources, saves untold billions in flood basin mitigation, and mutiplies land values that are now guaranteed to frequently flood. Construction of such a project, while massive, would only move water, not oil and its distillates, and would always be entirely reversible.
We have now faced two 500-year floods in the last eight years and poured billions down the drain preparing for the next one. Seems this would be taking climate change by the horns and riding it to a new direction. - Alan McGaffin, Sioux City