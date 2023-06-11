The C02 pipeline proposals affect all property owners. The 78% objections will grow as people see how these threats could deny their property rights and open doors for other greedy, private investors to take their property.

Currently, property owners are saying “NO” to having an area of their land taken, devalued, damaged, controlled, accessed, and later sold at a profit by private investors. Taxes and maintenance of the area remain the responsibility of the original landowner. Liability has not even been addressed.

These pipeline investors are seeking some areas that are close to communities, homes, and water sources. This is an even greater problem as the pipelines carry hazardous material that is under extreme pressure and is pumped over great distances.

Add to that, the process has never been tested and shorter pipelines have questionable track records for their effectiveness. When they leak or burst, they have caused destruction, health issues, and death. These pipelines do not benefit the public. Government money would be used to build them and demands for things such as water, electricity, and emergency response would be ongoing costs to communities.

Ethanol plants are private businesses. They need to look for ways to lower C02 in production. All this should be done on site. C02 can even be altered so it can be safely transported. Pipelines are not necessary.

The Range Wars were settled by honoring property rights. Barbed wire and railroads helped make this possible. There is no constitutional basis for these projects to continue. -- Rose Mather, Yankton, S.D.