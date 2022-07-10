LETTER: Plea for Sioux City to ban fireworks

Another Fourth of July has come and gone. Sadly, there are still people that insist on breaking the law. Several grass fires caused by fireworks a car fire, a dumpster fire, and two other calls related to fireworks. There were three injuries that required trips to the ER, and don't forget the garage fire in Le Mars that was caused by fireworks.

I believe by now we have all seen the mess left on the Sioux City riverfront by people shooting off fireworks, which is clearly illegal at any time.

NFL hockey player Matīss Kivlenieks died last year because of fireworks. Leo Conlon, a 2 1/2 year-old boy from the Des Moines area, was severely burned last year when the people across the street were shooting off their fireworks. Every year the hospitals have to treat injuries from fireworks.

When will the city of Sioux City do the right thing and ban fireworks all together? Whose house has to burn down? Who has to die before the city opens their eyes to the dangers of fireworks? Why do we allow the fireworks manufacturers of Missouri and other states dictate to us in Iowa what we will allow and what we will not?

Yes, the Spencer and Remsen fires in the 1930s were a long time ago, but the fireworks are even more powerful today than back then. Why do we have to relearn the painful lessons of the past?

Please!! City Council, do the right thing! Ban commercial grade fireworks in Sioux City. -- Mark Solheim, Sioux City