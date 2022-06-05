LETTER: Plymouth County Democratic chair backs Franken for Senate

I write in support of Admiral Mike Franken for U.S. Senate. Mike is the best choice for several reasons.

Mike grew up in Northwest Iowa, the youngest of 9 kids. He went from welding in his dad’s machine shop to dedicating his life serving our country as a three-star admiral, serving 40 years in the U.S. Navy, the only military adviser to oppose the invasion of Iraq.

Mike brings a wealth of experience dealing with foreign leaders, has worked with the White House and Pentagon, and understands global issues. Day one he’ll hit the ground running, something very few can claim.

Mike plans to fight the outrageous prices of prescription drugs and pass legislation to help all Iowans have access to the same healthcare U.S. veterans and their families have. He’s seen firsthand what climate change looks like – from Africa to Iowa. He’ll take real action to ensure our water is drinkable, our waterways swimmable, our soil thriving, and century farms see a second century.

Mike was a legislative liaison to Sen. Ted Kennedy. He observed the ways corporate lobbyists try to influence members of Congress and wants to see that system end. He isn’t the choice of the D.C. power brokers and has pledged not to accept money from corporate PACS. The only people he’ll have to answer to are his constituents.

Mike is everything Iowans are supposed to be: hard-working, honest, living a life of service. -- Mark Sturgeon, Plymouth County Democratic Party Chair, Le Mars City Councilman

