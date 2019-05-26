This Letter to the Editor was submitted on behalf of members of the Plymouth County Democratic Central Committee.
State Senator Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, recently made comments advising buyers to “beware” when considering purchasing products manufactured by Wells Enterprises based on Wells family members’ past financial contributions to Iowa Congressman Steve King.
While we join in Ms. Celsi’s disdain for Congressman King’s tweets, Facebook posts, public comments, and overall lack of representation of Iowa’s Fourth District, we feel her attack on Wells Enterprises to be misguided for a variety of reasons.
First and foremost, Wells employs more than 2,000 workers, not to mention the hundreds of employees of area businesses who exist and thrive as a direct result of Wells’ continued success. The overall contribution to the local economy is immeasurable.
Aside from the purely business aspect, Wells Enterprises and individual Wells family members have been more than generous in their financial support of the city of Le Mars and the Plymouth County/Siouxland area. Many improvements to infrastructure and programs aimed at improving recreational opportunities and quality of life for area residents would not exist were it not for this generosity.
Our understanding is Wells Enterprises as a business has not made the contributions to Congressman King and that the contributions made by or on behalf of individual Wells family members have been in the past, albeit the fairly recent past. Individuals are free to donate to whomever they want, and we would just encourage each person to take a hard look at the candidate or candidates they financially support when doing so.
But we also feel actively discouraging the success of a business such as Wells Enterprises is not helpful. Mark Sturgeon, Le Mars, Iowa, chairman, Plymouth County Democratic Central Committee