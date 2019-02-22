I certainly wasn’t surprised by the arrest of the right-wing domestic terrorist with his hit list of Democrats and media and I have no doubt there are many like him on both the right and left. The polarization game that has worked so well at dividing us has reached a fever pitch with the end of political respect, dignity, decency, and belief in our society.
Any of us could spend plenty of time blaming the “other side" as we continue playing the deeply sickening polarization game. A game that won’t end as long as it works for our politicians seeking to get elected, or to hold power, by doing and saying whatever it takes to win, with no real sense of honor or dignity for themselves, their political rivals, or respect for the citizens who make up our great nation.
Dirty politics has worked its way deeply into our political system, getting progressively worse to the point where it has won the day. And as we look at it now we can see just how high the cost has been. Not just in who we have elected, but in how extreme we now are willing to think and act as people with so little respect for those we disagree with.
What we need to look for in the upcoming election cycle is honorable women and men who are seeking to bring out the best in us while bringing out the best within themselves for the common good of all. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City