LETTER: Police should unencrypt general radio traffic
Letters to the Editor

As events unfold throughout the U.S. following the death of Mr. George Floyd, one issue caught my attention that is particularly relevant here in Sioux City: the ever-increasing militarization of our civilian police forces. This was tangentially reported upon by The Journal several years ago when the SCPD transitioned their radio communications to an encrypted format, thus preventing the public from listening to police radio traffic.

Some police forces in the U.S. have decided against measures like encrypted radio communications, recognizing that transparency and community involvement ultimately lead to better policing. Others, such as in Lincoln, Nebraska, do encrypt radio traffic in the interest of officer safety, but have implemented a publicly-available radio feed that is simply delayed by 10 minutes. Similar to the use of body-cameras, such publicly-available police radio communications serve to provide a level of transparency to the public.

I would encourage the SCPD to join their ranks, take a step back from militarization, and ultimately re-partner with the public they serve by unencrypting their general radio traffic. Clayton S. Milner, Sioux City

