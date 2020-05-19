LETTER: Politicized pandemic
LETTER: Politicized pandemic

Letters to the Editor

“Everything in moderation.” This should apply to our political processes, but it doesn’t. Even the COVID-19 pandemic is politicized into a situation where there is no middle ground where we hear each others' concerns - no moderation, no inclusion, no balancing of perspectives, no agreement on facts and science and, of course, protestors heavily armed with assault weapons demanding their “freedom”.

We need political leadership to bring out the best in us, particularly in times of crisis and real fear. We don't need leadership Trumpeting polarization and retweeting conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

