As a converted Catholic of over 50 years, I am disheartened by the continuing abuses of high-ranking clergy in the Catholic Church and the cover-up revealed by Archbishop Carlo Mario Vigano, a former papal nuncio and highly respected member of the Catholic clergy.
In a very thorough column written by Marc A. Thiessen, "Archbishop's accusations of cover-up are serious, credible," in the Aug. 30 Journal, he outlines a disturbing cover-up of allegations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
According to Thiessen, this cover-up goes all the way to Pope Francis. What does Pope Francis say? "I will not say a single word on this subject."
Hopefully, Pope Francis will reverse his stand and start the healing process. If he doesn't, the Catholic Church may be looking for a new pope.
I am a proud Catholic and will always remain so.
As a child in the Baptist faith I was taught Romans 3:23: "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God." We all sin and God forgives all who ask.
Maybe it's time for all involved in this terrible breach in the Catholic faith, including Pope Francis, to ask our Father in heaven to forgive. - Carl Hardy, Sioux City