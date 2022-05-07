LETTER: Post-COVID, U.S. nurses still need our support

Nurses in Sioux City and across the country need our support. Whether you consider the COVID-19 pandemic over, forgotten, still ongoing, or just endemic now, our nurses are still working long, stressful hours to provide care to their patients with every new wave and risking their own health, both mental and physical, to do so.

The American Nurses Foundation confirms that one in four nurses have sought mental health support since the start of the COVID pandemic (March 2020). They are stressed, worried, anxious, depressed, and lonely. Caring for others is often a lonely job, but especially during a pandemic that kept us apart from one another for so long. Eighteen percent are considering leaving their current position and 4% are thinking about leaving the profession altogether. Who can blame them? To say it’s been a rough few years is an understatement.

Thankfully, we have an opportunity to show our nurses that their community supports them coming up on May 12. There will be a National Nurses March in Washington D.C. that day, but there’s local action in Sioux City as well. Nurses will gather at the Federal Building, 320 6th St., from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 12 to advocate for safe nurse-to-patient ratios, NO violence against healthcare workers, fair wages, and changing the culture of the biases and discriminations in the nursing profession.

If you can be there to show your support as well, please join us. -- Jen Pellant, Western Iowa Labor Federation

