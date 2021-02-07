LETTER: PPP story shows bias against Catholic Church

Once again the Associated Press has shown its vendetta against the Catholic Church. The story, which appeared online in the Journal last week, did not tell all the facts.

Churches of all denominations and other religious nonprofits took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program. Mainline Protestant and evangelical churches also benefited. An analysis by Ministry Watch, an organization that provides guidance on charitable giving, reported this month that churches and other religious non-profits as a whole received between $6 and $10 billion in PPP funding.

In a new report released this week, Ministry Watch identified more than 400 evangelical ministries and churches that each received at least $1 million in COVID-19 aid, with seven institutions receiving PPP loans of $5-10 million. Among those receiving multi-million dollar forgivable loans were some of the best known evangelical churches in the country, including the First Baptist Church of Dallas and Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. Willow Creek Community Church in Barrington, Illinois, received $5-10 million in relief aid, as did the headquarters of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Congress approved the bail out to help all organizations meeting requirements. If you are going to print a story be honest in giving the whole story. AMEN! -- DJ Stevens, Sioux City

