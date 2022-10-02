LETTER: Practice of deadnaming is detrimental to students

Across the country, school districts are creating policies that directly harm transgender students. I am a college student who witnesses the discrimination transgender students face due to rules that exclude them. School settings should not impose any rules or restrictions that prevent students from being addressed by their preferred pronouns or name. These rules encourage educators to deadname transgender students. Deadnaming is the act of referring to a transgender person by a name they used before transitioning.

Deadnaming can cause transgender students to have mental health problems. According to the Michigan Health Lab, transgender college students are 2-3 times more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression. They also are 3-4 times more likely to exhibit suicidal behavior. The act of deadnaming often feels invalidating or disrespectful to transgender students.

Deadnames can also bring up negative emotions or traumatic experiences. It can also create feelings of gender dysphoria: unease due to disconnect between biological sex and gender identity. Deadnaming can also lead to dangerous situations for these students. Outing someone as transgender can lead to harassment, discrimination, and violence. This threatens the physical safety of transgender students during school.

School is supposed to be a safe place where students can receive an equal education. Transgender students cannot feel safe in an environment where people are deadnaming them. The practice of deadnaming is detrimental to a child's mental and physical health, so schools should not restrict students from being referred to by their preferred pronouns or names. -- Nevaeh James, Sioux City