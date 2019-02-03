A Jan. 18 Letter to the Editor caused me to reflect on "old sayings" that I remember, as I too have "grown old." (I daresay nine decades may qualify me as old enough to be the Letter writer's mother.)
In addition to the ones mentioned in the Letter, some sayings I recall are: "The road to hell is paved with good intentions," "You reap what you sow," "No rest for the wicked" and "Pride goes before a fall," all timeless and true if understood correctly.
One that is particularly relevant and worthy of consideration today is "A house divided against itself cannot stand," quoted by Abraham Lincoln from the words of Jesus in Matthew, Mark and Luke.
Certainly no one living today has seen our nation so divided against itself, spurred on by social media and false reporting of news, as we so graphically witnessed recently concerning the students from Covington, Kentucky.
Apart from divine intervention I see no hope of survival for this once great nation. Instead of being thankful for living in a free country, we have turned away from the One who loved us and have whined, complained and spewed words of hatred against our fellowmen.
But there is truth and there is hope to be found in the pages of the Bible, the book our forefathers read and taught their children.
Would that everyone study it for wisdom and obey it. And may all of us who are Christ followers pray as never before for an awakening and turning back to God. - Shirley Anderson, Sioux City