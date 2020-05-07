LETTER: Prayer helps
A recent article in The Journal told about the great level of anxiety, worry, depression and homelessness in our nation because of the coronavirus epidemic. The mental health of many is at stake as much as the effects of the virus. Studies have shown that those who make intentional prayer a priority in their lives have healthier emotional health, especially in times of great distress.

Today is the National Day of Prayer. May each of us pray for an end to this virus and the deaths and for a revival of our economy. God is a forgiving, loving God. May he have mercy on our nation as we turn to him in prayer daily and especially today, the National Day of Prayer. Connie Bartels, Sioux City

