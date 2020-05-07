LETTER: Prayer helps

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A recent article in The Journal told about the great level of anxiety, worry, depression and homelessness in our nation because of the coronavirus epidemic. The mental health of many is at stake as much as the effects of the virus. Studies have shown that those who make intentional prayer a priority in their lives have healthier emotional health, especially in times of great distress.