I have read through all of this controversy about the evil, cruel Trump administration removing children from families at the border.
Crossing a border without documents and with children is a crime. If I have learned anything from my years as a substitute teacher, I have learned this one thing: law enforcement and Department of Health and Human Services have been removing children from parents for years whenever the parents have involved the children in criminal activity or put their lives at risk through negligence or bad choices.
Many times the children are removed over an allegation of abuse without any proof that the allegation is true. Do we think these children don’t scream in terror when they are “ripped” from their parents' arms? This has been a Democrat-backed practice since I have been working around children. Why is it any different now at the border? The only difference is there are not enough foster homes to place them in all at once so they have to go somewhere, thus the makeshift housing facilities. These temporary facilities must comply with federal standards for temporary housing and are inspected.
I don’t know what President Obama did with the children during the surge in 2014, but if he reunited these families without investigating gang activity, human trafficking, drug smuggling or disease control, he broke the law. And President Trump knows he will be breaking the law, too, if he lets that happen. - Mike Hanlon, Sioux City