LETTER: 'President Trump, listen to the experts'

President Trump repeatedly refuses to listen to the experts. If they disagree with him, he has them demoted or fired. He has been touting - using testimonial evidence - the benefits of hydroxychloroquine coupled with azithromycin for treatment of COVID-19. He stated, "Take it, what do you have to lose?" when health professionals were uniformly against using any untested drug in this deadly fight.

As a retired charge RN I know that azithromycin is used to treat pneumonia and sinusitis among other bacterial infections. It is not effective against viral infections. One of its major side effects is respiratory distress. Early studies show it does more harm than good. President Trump was told this and he ignored it.

When Dr. Rick Bright, head of the Department of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who has a PhD in immunology and molecular pathogenesis, came out against using this untested drug, stating, "science - not politics or cronyism - has to lead the way," he was demoted. When asked about Dr. Bright in a briefing last week, President Trump denied even knowing him, another example of what has become a hallmark of this administration - "implausible deniability."