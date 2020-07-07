LETTER: President Trump qualifies

George Will’s July 1 column on the "lumpen intelligentsia" included a comment by Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset: “this creature does not appeal from his own to any authority outside him.” We have a man leading our country who claims to be "smarter than the generals," "a very stable genius," and who brags that his main counsel is his own "very good brain." It would appear our president qualifies for the moniker Will writes about. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa